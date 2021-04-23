Three St. Al doubles teams win district tennis titles
St. Aloysius posted a triple-double in the MAIS District 3-4A tennis tournament.
The boys’ No. 1 doubles team of Noah Taylor and Ryan Davidson, girls No. 1 team of Taylor Chewning and Ashley Jarratt, and girls No. 2 team of Logan Young and Ali Blackburn all won their respective district championships Thursday at Halls Ferry Park.
All three teams — as well as Carrie Woods in No. 2 girls singles — advanced to the MAIS Class 4A tournament, which will also be at Halls Ferry Park on May 5. The champion and runner-up in each division advanced to the Class 4A tournament.
Taylor and Davidson defeated Park Place’s Conner Dyess and Ben Lunsford 3-6, 7-6, 5-1 in the No. 2 boys doubles championship match.
Chewning and Jarratt, both seniors, continued their excellent doubles partnership for one more tournament by beating Hartfield Academy’s Jill Sullivan and Cori Murphy in the No. 1 girls’ doubles final. Chewning and Jarratt have won three consecutive state doubles championships, two from the No. 2 position and the last at No. 1 in 2019.
Young and Blackburn defeated Hartfield’s Reagan Williams and Andy Waterburry for the No. 2 girls doubles title.
Woods lost to Hartfield’s Macie Shelton in the No. 2 girls singles championship match.
Other players who advanced to the Class 4A tournament were:
• In mixed doubles, Simpson Academy’s Jack Kilpatrick and Brook Blackledge
beat Hartfield’s Sarah Sunday Holmes and Jim Holmes.
• Park Place’s Maggie Savell beat Hartfield’s Kylie Elliott for the No. 1 girls’ singles title.
• Hartfield’s Brice Remley defeated Central Hinds’ Liam Cronin to win the No. 2 boys singles title, while Simpson Academy’s Cooper Carrico won the No. 2 singles title by beating Hartfield’s Will Edwards.
• In No. 2 boys doubles, the Central Hinds tandem of Jordan Jeffries and Jacob Brady knocked off Hartfield’s Keagan Williams and Jonah Caldwell.
