Who’s Hot
Warren Central baseball player Floyd Davenport went 4-for-4 with a double, triple, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 15-0 win over Vicksburg High on Thursday.
Davenport is batting .714 (10-for-14) and has scored 11 runs in his last five games.
