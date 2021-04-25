The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

YMCA summer basketball

The Vicksburg YMCA will host a summer open basketball league for children ages 10-13. The league will run from June 5 to July 17 at the Purks YMCA, with games played on Saturday mornings and Sunday afternoons.

The registration fee is $350 per team, and registration closes on May 29.

The league is for any team in Vicksburg and the surrounding area. Teams must provide their own jerseys, and can have team sponsors. The league will follow National Federation of High Schools rules.

There will be a mandatory coaches meeting on May 26 at 6 p.m. at the Purks YMCA. For more information, call 601-638-1071 or email Wayne Scott at wayne@vicksburgymca.com

Pickleball lessons

In anticipation of the soon-to-be completed pickleball courts at Halls Ferry Park, beginner lessons in the game are being offered by local players.

Sessions will be held on Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 9 to 10:30 a.m., from April 14 through May 15 at the Halls Ferry Park tennis courts. Paddles and balls will be provided, but players should dress in comfortable workout attire.

Players of all ages are welcome. For more information, contact Glenn Rhett at 601-218-5829.

Malcolm Butler Football Camp

Registration is now open for the 7th Annual Malcolm Butler Football Camp. The camp, hosted by Arizona Cardinals cornerback and Vicksburg native Malcolm Butler, will be held on July 17 from 7:30 a.m. to noon at

The camp is for children in grades 1-12. The “Malcolm and Me Camp” is for players in grades 1-6, and will focus on a lighter, positive multi-sport experience. The “Malcolm Butler Football Camp” is for players in grades 7-12 and will focus on football drills and instruction from Butler and a host of other college and NFL players.

The camp is free, but participants must register online by April 30. To register for either camp, as well as for information and camp rules, visit malcolmbutlerfootballcamp.org.

Adult softball registration

Registration for the City of Vicksburg’s adult softball league is now open and will continue through May 1. There will be a competitive league and a church league this season. The registration fee is $175 per team, plus an additional $10 for each player from Warren County but outside the city limits, and $20 for each player from Sharkey, Issaquena, Claiborne and Hinds counties.

Registration packets are available at the Parks and Recreation office at 100 Army Navy Drive. For more information, call Joseph Graves at 601-831-8050.

WC soccer tryouts

Tryouts for Warren Central’s girls’ soccer team will be held April 26 and 27, at 4 p.m. each day on the front practice field along Mississippi 27. The tryouts are for all players entering grades 7-12. Players must wear shin guards, have a current physical and signed parental consent form, and sign up prior to the tryouts.

To sign up, visit Coach Jeremy Lawrence in Room 300 at Warren Central High School.

Tryouts for Warren Central’s boys’ soccer team will be May 3 and 4, at 4 p.m. each day on the front practice field. Players must come by Room 200 to sign up with Coach Greg Head, or visit the front practice field from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on April 27 to get the necessary paperwork.