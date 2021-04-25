Johnston crowned Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen

Miss Central Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen Tori Johnston was crowned the 2021 Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen during the competition’s finale Sunday at the Vicksburg City Auditorium.

Johnston, 17, a resident of Madison, won the talent preliminary Saturday evening with her performance singing “Tomorrow” from the Broadway production of “Annie.”

Her social impact initiative is titled “Shining a Light on Special Needs.” She seeks a career in broadcasting.

The finale also saw the final goodbye of Jane Granberry, who served as Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen for 2019 and 2020. The 2020 competition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Granberry, a freshman at the University of Mississippi, who had won the 2019 title, was asked to serve a second year.