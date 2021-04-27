Burke Simmons Torrey, 72, passed away on April 22, 2021, after a short illness with his family by his side.

‘Buddy,’ as he was known to his friends and family, was born on March 18, 1949, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Victor Hugo Torrey Jr. He was born and spent most of his life in Vicksburg. He graduated from the University of Mississippi in 1971 and earned his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Mississippi in 1973. He worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for most of his career and retired in 2013. He enjoyed hunting with his three sons, Ole Miss sports and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Barbara Torrey; sons, Scott Torrey and wife, Lauren, Brent Torrey and wife, Miranda. Alan Torrey and wife, India; nine grandchildren, Davis, Lawson, Wyatt and Walker Torrey, Luke, Quinn and Amelia Torrey, Lorelei and Hassen Torrey; siblings, Evelyn Torrey Harrison and husband, Jimmy, Vic Torrey and wife, Janie, Lillian Torrey Stegall, Marvis Torrey Barlow and husband, Michael, Lexine Torrey Cool and husband, Donnie; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Victor Hugo Torrey Jr.

A memorial service for Buddy will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave., Vicksburg with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church in Vicksburg and St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Bovina.