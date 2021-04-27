Check this out: Library offering curbside, in-person services

Area residents wanting to use the Warren County-Vicksburg Library are now able to take advantage of services to access the library’s catalog or use its computers.

After months of on-again, off-again COVID-19 restrictions, the library has announced new procedures, including reopening the library’s doors to the public by appointment.

The Phase I Curbside Service allows patrons to request a maximum of five items either by calling the library at 601-636-6411 or email at curbsidepickup@warren.lib.ms.us. Patrons can access the library catalog remotely by computer at https://wcvpl.biblionix.com. If they are unable to access the catalog, library staff members can help them select new materials based on their preferences.

The staff will gather the items, call the patron to arrange a pickup time and deliver the items to the patron’s vehicle.

Phase I Curbside Service is available from 9 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Friday.

Under Phase II In-Person Service, patrons can call the library and schedule a time to browse for books or use one of three public computers.

Appointments are 30 minutes each and scheduled beginning on the hour and half-hour. The number of patrons in the library at one time is limited to 10. Patrons ages 2 and older are required to wear masks covering the mouth and nose.

Patrons must also remain 6 feet apart from staff and other patrons. Children under 12 with an accompanying adult are counted as one.

The library’s outside book drop is open and patrons should return their books in the book drop before entering the library.

Audiobooks, DVDs and other audiovisual items must be returned inside the library.

All returned items are quarantined for one week before being re-shelved. The hours for Phase II In-Person Service are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Warren County Maintenance Department has installed sneeze guards around the public desks to protect patrons and staff. Because of a lack of maintenance, the building’s restrooms remain closed.