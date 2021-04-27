Video: Missy Gators win two straight to advance in playoffs

The Vicksburg Missy Gators are still alive, rallying to win two games Tuesday over New Hope to advance in the MHSAA Class 5A softball playoffs.

After losing 11-1 to New Hope Monday, Vicksburg had to win both games Tuesday at home to stay alive, and that is just what they did.

In the first game, Vicksburg knocked off the Lady Trojans 6-2. In the second game, led by the offensive onslaught of sophomore Lexi Kistler, the Missy Gators won 9-6 to clinch the second-round series.

Kistler was 3-for-4 on the night, including a key 2-run home run that all but put the game out of reach.

Kistler earned the win in the night’s first game, throwing a complete game and allowing just one earned run.

The Vicksburg Post has a reporter at the game and will have a more in-depth report later.

