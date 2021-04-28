Kenneth Darick Wilson was born in Sikeston, Mo. on Feb. 12, 1964, to the late Paul and Pat Wilson all formerly of Cary. Very unexpectedly, Darick passed away from a heart attack on April 23, 2021. He had the wherewithal to get his rig off the highway and into a rest stop. Darick was an over-the-road trucker for over 30 years and 4 million miles. He had hoped to farm the Mississippi land that we were raised on, but that dream was dashed in the early ’80s.

Darick was humble and kind. He cared deeply about others. His work ethic was incredible. Darick was a “daredevil.” He was afraid of nothing. He enjoyed hunting, water skiing, doting on grandchildren, family time, and telling stories and laughing. He truly was one of the most big-hearted people one could meet. He was a genuinely great person and loved by all who knew him.

Darick had lived in the Oklahoma City area for over 25 years. He married Julie Popowsky on Nov. 7, 1993, in Oklahoma. Darick never had children of his own, but Julie shared her two children and her niece and two nephews. Darick became “Dad” to those children and now “Pop” or “Pawpaw” to their children. “His” children all had a special place in his heart and life. Then the grandkids came along. He could not have been a more proud or doting of a grandfather.

Darick made many a trip back to Mississippi to hang out with his lifelong friends Tracy, Rhonda and Ms. Pat Braxton. The Braxtons were Darick’s second family. They were so good to him. Ms. Pat would make those home-cooked meals he loved.

Darick is preceded in death by his parents; Paul and Pat Wilson and his mother-in-law Winnie Mae Popowsky.

He is survived by his wife, Julie (Newcastle, Okla.); sons, Tim Popowsky (Jessica) of Yukon, Okla., Jay Thomas (Oklahoma City); David Popowsky (Oklahoma City); daughters, Melissa Thomas (Newcastle, Okla.), and Heather Popowski (Edmond, Okla.); grandchildren (Tim and Jess) Connor and Emery Popowsky, (Melissa’s) Skylar and Tylor Moore, and (Heather’s) Isabella and Sierra Popowsky and Benjamin Nave; brothers Philip (Kay) Wilson of Bell City, Mo. and Joseph Wilson (Fla.); sister, April Wilson of Worden, Ill.; nieces, DeAnna Wilson and Emma Wilson; nephews, Blake and Bailey Wilson; numerous great-nieces and nephews; and extended Wilson/Phillips family.

There will be a Celebration of Life in Yukon, Okla. on May 15, 2021. Another Celebration of Life in Sikeston, Mo. is June 26, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorials/donations may be made to Children’s Home Inc., Paragould, Ark., or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, Tenn.

