Unbelievable: Missy Gators forced to replay game against New Hope

A protest by New Hope softball coaches Tuesday against Vicksburg paid off, as state officials are now forcing the two teams to replay the deciding game of their playoff series — a game Vicksburg won.

Late in the series-clinching game, after a two-run home run by Vicksburg’s Lexi Kistler, New Hope coach Casey Finch-Halford protested the game’s result due to the fact Vicksburg provided the wrong type of game balls.

The Missy Gators went on to win the third and deciding game 9-6 to advance to round three of the MHSAA Class 5A playoffs.

The protest was upheld by state officials in a ruling Wednesday.

The game will be replayed Thursday at 6 p.m. at Vicksburg’s field. The winner will advance to the third round of the MHSAA Class 5A playoffs and face Saltillo in a best-of-three series starting Friday.

The Vicksburg Post is seeking additional information from Vicksburg Warren School District and state athletic officials.