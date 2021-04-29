Emmett Lee Sanders
Emmett Lee Sanders died Thursday, April 29, 2021. He was 67. A lifelong resident of Warren County, he was the son of the late J.C. Ruby Sanders. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked as an auto mechanic.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Sanders; three sisters, Patsy Whatley, Nancy Nettles and Debra Breland; and two brothers, Donnie Sanders and Billy Sanders.
He is survived by his daughter, Leigh Ann Field (Kirby) of Utica; a brother, Jack Sanders of Vicksburg; three sisters, Joann Harris and Mary Nell Bass both of Vicksburg, and Betty Jean Parta of Slidell, La.; two grandchildren, Ryan Field and Kayla Hedrick; and a great-grandson, Landon Hedrick; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Monday, May 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.
William James Jefferson
Mr. William James Jefferson passed away on April 24, 2021, at Merit Health River Region. He was 66. Funeral Services... read more