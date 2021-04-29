Mr. Tremaine Donte Williams passed away in Memphis, Tenn. He was 36.

Funeral services will be held Monday, May 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Vicksburg City Auditorium with Rev. Dr. Willie P. Taylor officiating.

Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 2, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.