WC baseball series, MHSAA state track meet postponed by weather

A wet forecast has altered some weekend sports plans in Mississippi.

Because of rain and thunderstorms in North Mississippi, Game 1 of the best-of-three MHSAA Class 6A baseball playoff series between Warren Central and Tupelo was postponed Thursday. It will now by played Friday at 6 p.m. at Tupelo, and the schedule for the rest of the series has been altered as well.

Game 2 will now be Saturday at 6 p.m. at Warren Central’s Viking Field, and if a Game 3 is needed it will be Monday at 6 p.m. at Tupelo.

Rain is forecast in Central Mississippi most of the day Friday, but it is clear for Tupelo which is about 200 miles northeast of Vicksburg. Combined with showers and light rain Thursday in Tupelo, Warren Central assistant coach Derrick DeWald said the decision was made to simply shift the series a day to avoid bad weather altogether.

Saturday’s forecast for Vicksburg calls for clear skies and warm temperatures in the low 80s.

The Mississippi High School Activities Association also announced that its Class 1A, 3A and 5A state track meets scheduled for Friday have been postponed. Those classifications will now compete Monday at Pearl High School, with field events beginning at noon.

Vicksburg High has 10 athletes competing in the Class 5A meet.

The Class 2A, 4A and 6A meets are still scheduled for Saturday at Pearl. Warren Central’s Josh Griffin will run in the 110 and 300 meter hurdles in the 6A meet Saturday afternoon.

The Mid-South Association of Independent Schools is also scheduled to hold its state track meet Friday and Saturday. MAIS associate director David Drake said no changes have yet been made to the schedule, and no final decision would likely be made until Friday morning if it’s needed.

The field events for the MAIS state meet are Friday at Canton Academy for Class 3A, and at Jackson Academy for all other classifications. Events begin at 9 a.m. All running events will be Saturday at Jackson Prep beginning at 9 a.m.

“Our association is so wide that we have people already coming in expecting to stay Friday and Saturday. So we want to do as much as we can to get everything in on those days,” Drake said.

