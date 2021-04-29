Mr. William James Jefferson passed away on April 24, 2021, at Merit Health River Region. He was 66.

Funeral Services will be held Sunday, May 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Vicksburg City Auditorium with Pastor Willie P. Taylor officiating.

Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.