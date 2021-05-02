The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

Warren central softball tryouts

Tryouts for Warren Central’s fast-pitch softball team are scheduled for May 5 and 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. each day at Lucy Young Field. All potential players, including those currently on the team, must sign up for the tryouts. All new players must attend both days of the tryouts, and returning players must attend on May 6.

All players should bring a glove, cleats and helmet, but should not buy new equipment if they don’t already have those items. All new players must have a current physical, and concussion and clearance forms.

YMCA summer basketball

The Vicksburg YMCA will host a summer open basketball league for children ages 10-13. The league will run from June 5 to July 17 at the Purks YMCA, with games played on Saturdays and Sundays. The registration fee is $350 per team, and registration closes on May 29. The league is for any team in Vicksburg and the surrounding area.

There will be a mandatory coaches meeting on May 26 at 6 p.m. at the Purks YMCA. For more information, call 601-638-1071 or email Wayne Scott at wayne@vicksburgymca.com

Pickleball lessons

In anticipation of the soon-to-be completed pickleball courts at Halls Ferry Park, beginner lessons in the game are being offered by local players.

Players of all ages are welcome. For information, contact Glenn Rhett at 601-218-5829.