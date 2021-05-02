Warren County misses severe weather Sunday; hail and gusty wind possible Tuesday

Warren County missed severe weather Sunday as tornados moved across the state of Mississippi late that afternoon and into the evening.

According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, outside of a few possible showers, Warren County should experience clear skies the rest of Sunday night and Monday. Meteorologists with the weather service cautioned that severe weather including hail and gusty winds is possible in Warren County on Tuesday.

Warren County was under a tornado watch for much of Sunday evening.

Early Sunday afternoon, two tornado warnings were issued in Warren County around the Eagle Lake community. Meteorologist Latrice Maxie said the initial warning went out at about 4:50 p.m. The warning ended at 6:30 p.m.