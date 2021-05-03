On April 18, 2021, Mildred H. Baker passed on to Glory peacefully at home. Born in 1927 and educated in North Mississippi, she moved to Vicksburg in 1953 where she worked as a bookkeeper for Neill Butane and retired from John Gussio Realty. She enjoyed playing musical instruments, traveling in her RV and gardening. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents Willie and Olie Hairston; her two brothers Pete and Mitchell Hairston; and her husband of 56 years Robert V. Baker. She leaves behind her son, Billy Deen (Jeanne); one granddaughter, Cathy Kimball (Paul); and one great-grandson, Sam Kimball.

Due to COVID, the family held a private service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.