May 4, 2021

Multiple households without power amidst severe weather

By Staff Reports

Published 2:24 pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021

According to Entergy Customer Service Representative, over 9,000 people are without power amidst severe thunderstorms and high winds Tuesday.

Warren County is currently under a severe thunderstorm warning until 2:30 p.m. and a tornado watch until 6 p.m.

The Post will update this article as more information becomes available.

