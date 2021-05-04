Community calendar: check out this week’s events

Today

The Southern Cultural Heritage Center will hold a cooking workshop, Lebanese Cooking with Lana, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 24 at 1302 Adams St. This class will prepare stuffed squash and Tabouli. Registration is $35 for SCHF members and $40 for non-members and includes all supplies. Space is limited and reservations are required. For more information, call 601-631-2997 or email info@southernculture.org.

May 5

Merit Health River Region is hosting a virtual nursing career fair Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. through Google Meet. Attendees will have an opportunity to speak first-hand about Merit Health River Region nurse openings with nursing leadership and the nurse recruiter. Join with Google Meet: Meet.google.com/voo-drns-xsd?hs=224; or Join by phone (US) +1 260-226-8772 (PIN: 570361946#). For more information, contact Mark Beason, 601-573-4254.

May 7-9

The Tara Wildlife Spring Outdoor and Birding three-day weekend begins at 3 p.m. May 7 and will run until May 9 at Tara Wildlife, 6791 Eagle Lake Shore Road. Activities include both casual birding opportunities along with organized birding tours led by seasoned birders, and open-air bus tours displaying Tara’s scenic biodiversity and remarkable animal life. Mountain bikes are welcomed for those who want to spend some time cycling through miles of Tara’s backwoods and trails. For more information, call 601-279-4261 or visit tarawildlife.com. For tickets, visit https://tarabirdingweekend.com/tickets/.

May 8

PetSense is hosting an adoption event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the City of Vicksburg Animal Shelter and PAWS Rescue.

May 8

Gibson Memorial United Methodist Church, 335 Oak Ridge Road, will hold their Semi-Annual Indoor Rummage Sale on Saturday, May 8 from 7 a.m. – noon. Items include clothing, toys, decorative and kitchen items, glassware, hardware, books, craft items, furniture and more. For questions or to make donations through Thursday, call 601-636- 2605.

May 16

The King Solomon Baptist Church is having a Baccalaureate Service Sunday, May 16 at 11:30 a.m. at 180 Oak Ridge Road for high school and college graduates. To participate, use the link http://forms.gle/ aaPojCBnJkkGwqAq9.

May 29

Lake Fest will be held from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. May 29 at 310 Eagle Lake Shore Road. The event will include live music by the Chill and Ben Drew, arts and craft vendors, games and prizes for children, a silent auction and raffle drawing. For more information, call 601-218-8100. Lake Fest is a Memorial Day weekend fundraising festival to benefit improvements in the Eagle Lake community.

The Month of May

The Catfish Row Museum, 913 Washington St. will exhibit “Merchants of Vicksburg: the Roots of Culture in Commerce” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays in May and June. The free exhibit features influential Vicksburg and Warren County businessmen and women and information about their trade.