Daniel Edward Milliken, age 43, of Los Angeles, CA, passed away peacefully in his sleep after a brief illness on March 4, 2021.

Daniel, born on May 28, 1978, in Vicksburg, Mississippi, moved with his family to Tampa, Florida at the age of 8 years. He graduated from Plant City High School and then served honorably in the United States Army where he was stationed in Saudi Arabia, Germany and Fort Bliss, El Paso, Texas.

At the end of his service to his country, he returned to Florida where he worked for CenturyLink (formerly Embarq) for more than a decade before moving to Los Angeles where he was attending Santa Monica College, maintaining a 4.0 GPA, working toward a degree in Computer Forensics. Self-described as the “most average dude on the planet,” Daniel enjoyed fishing, camping, cooking, watching movies (favorite: The Big Lebowski), Dodgers baseball, being kind, making people laugh and loving on his little dog, Neo.

Daniel is survived by his mother, Sandra Lofton Hausaman, Tonopah, NV; father, Ralph Stevens, Jr., Vicksburg, MS; step-father, Donald Milliken, Jacksonville, FL; brother and sister-in law, Jonathan and Amanda Joyce of Los Angeles, CA; brother Benjamin Stevens and sister Jessica Stevens of SC; step-grandmothers, Lou Lofton, Indianola, MS and Elaine Milliken, Jacksonville Beach, FL; nephew Trey Holden, Brandon, FL and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, family members and friends.

Daniel is preceded in death by his grandmother, Dorothy McGrew Touchberry, Vicksburg, MS; grandfather Bobby Lofton, Indianola, MS; grandparents, Ralph Sr. and Velma Gaskins Stevens, Vicksburg, MS; step-father, David Hausaman, Tampa, FL; step-grandfathers William Thomas Touchberry, Rolling Fork, MS, Thomas Hearn, Vicksburg, MS, Leslie Milliken, Somers, CT; aunts Pamela Lofton Lick, Madison, MS and Regina Lofton Gallaugher, Portland, TX and cousin, Richard Pugh, Portland, TX.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Illinois Monument in the Vicksburg National Military Park.