Southern Miss announces spring 2021 graduates
The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) awarded undergraduate, graduate and specialist degrees to more than 1,900 students graduating in the spring 2021 semester.
USM graduates from the local area include:
EDWARDS
Nigel Chaney – Bachelor of Arts
Cyla A. Logan – Bachelor of Liberal Studies
VICKSBURG
Vera Ann Fedell – Bachelor of Arts
Bobbi Shynae Taylor – Bachelor of Arts
Rebekah E. Rogers – Bachelor of Fine Arts
Jamison JaQuan Marquez Watson – Bachelor of Fine Arts
Nikirah Alyse Bridges – Bachelor of Science
Angela Michelle Dorsey – Bachelor of Science
Andrielle Karneisha Green – Bachelor of Science
Harrison Lee Hadaway – Bachelor of Science
Jayla Jefferson – Bachelor of Science
Sierra Shelton – Bachelor of Science
Desha P. Williams – Bachelor of Science
Chelsea Lashon Evans – Bachelor of University Studies
