May 4, 2021

Supervisors approve authorization for bids to repair damaged roads, set final date for debris removal from February ice storm

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 12:51 pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021

On Monday the Warren County Board of Supervisors approved authorization to advertise for bids for construction on damaged roads.

County Engineer Keith O’Keefe said the projects to be funded in conjunction with the National Resources Conservations Service are Bovina Cutoff Road, Boy Scout Road, Redbone, Creek Bridge, Strothers Drive, and Twin Creeks.

In other business, O’Keefe said, debris removal from the February ice storm should be finished in about two weeks, and as a final notice to homeowners, all debris must be out on the edge of the road for pick up by May 7.

The board also approved advertising for bids with vendors to work with the county to dispose of hazardous waste.

“This is an important annual event sponsored by state grants,” District 5 Supervisor Kelle Barfield said. “Residents appreciate being able to safely dispose of waste such as tires, old electronics, paint and used motor oil.”

A final date has not been set for the event, but it is expected to be in mid-summer.

Also, the board approved naming Barfield to the Mississippi Coordinating Council for Remote Sensing and Geographic Information Systems, effective immediately.

The coordinating council is mandated to establish and enforce policies and standards that are to make it easier for remote sensing and geographic information systems around the state to share information and to facilitate cost-sharing arrangements to reduce the costs of acquiring remote sensing and geographic information system data.

The coordination council’s authority covers local, regional, and state governmental agencies except for institutions of higher learning.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

