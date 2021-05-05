Billie Malone

Billie was born in Lexington, Mississippi on March 12, 1956 to Lessley and Mary Malone. Sadly Billie passed away on April 27, 2021 with her family by her side. Services for Billie will be held at a later date.

Billie devoted her life to her children, making sure her children were taken care of selflessly. During her working years, she lovingly cared for patients and their families. Of which, many still stay in close contact. In her spare time, she enjoyed baking sweets for her family and friends.

Waiting in Heaven for Billie are her parents and Granny Jenkins. Left to cherish precious memories are her children, Jason Dunn and wife Miranda, Lessley McCrory and husband Edward, Robert Owens and Ashley, and Krista Pugh and husband Brandon; grandchildren, Donnie Dunn, Kayla Dunn, Reno McCrory, Paris McCrory, Xander Ford, Alexsa Ford, Aislyn Ford, Legend Pugh, and Brinley Pugh; siblings, Gerald Malone and wife Pat, Lessley Malone, and Donna Price and Frank; nieces, Regina, Jennifer, Dianne, Heather, and Becky; other family members and friends.

Billie’s loving nature was infectious. She touched many lives during her years and her memory will never be forgotten. She will continue in the hearts of everyone who had the honor of knowing her.