Entergy brings in extra crews to serve over 7,000 Warren County residents without power

As of 8:50 a.m. this morning, 7,070 Warren County residents were without power.

Entergy Customer Service Representative Sheila McKinnis said when power will be restored depends on the customer’s location.

“We have extra crews that came in this morning that have been dispatched to take care of issues,” McKinnis said. “If customers have their cell phone set up to receive text messages from us, they should start to get updates with estimated restoration times.”

Customers who have not registered their cell phone number can do so by calling 1-800-968-8243. Outages and estimated restoration times can also be checked by visiting entergy.com, clicking on “Outages” and typing in a specific address.

