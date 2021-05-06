Georgia Frances Potter Antoine, daughter of Pearl Potter and George Potter, was born in Vicksburg on January 13, 1942. She passed away on May 4 at the age of 79.

Georgia was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Malcolm “Tiny” Antoine. Georgia leaves behind a sister, Janice Wilson of Morristown, TN; two sons, Allen Randall (Ginger) of Brandon, MS and Ross Randall (Lisa) of Hattiesburg, MS; her grandchildren, Alisha Defatta (Jordan), Shelby Tipton (Conner), Eric Randall, Tanner Randall, Alex Randall and great-granddaughter Avery Defatta. Georgia also had an extended family, through her late husband Tiny, that all loved her dearly.

Georgia loved reading, gardening, her cats and was an excellent cook. She was a faithful Christian and loved to discuss and study the bible. She will be remembered for so many things but her love for others will be missed the most. She never failed to give a hug and to let you know that you are special.

Friends and family will gather in the Cedar Hill (Vicksburg City) Cemetery to place her ashes in the ground next to her late husband Tiny and beside her mother and father, Pearl and George on May 10 at 10:00 am.