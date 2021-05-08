Suspect sought in Saturday shooting on Grove Street

Police are looking for a man suspected of shooting a 28-year-old man Saturday evening at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Grove Street.

The shooting occurred about 6 p.m. Saturday. According to police reports, officers responding to a call about a shooting at the apartments arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to the hip.

According to witnesses, a group of men were hanging out in front of the building when an argument broke out and multiple shots were fired, with one shot hitting the victim.

The suspect was described only as a black male who fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Merit Health River Region with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

