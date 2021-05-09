The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

Bowling leagues forming

Several summer bowling leagues are now forming, and organizational meetings for each have been scheduled. All leagues will play at Fun Lanes in Uptown Vicksburg, formerly known as the Vicksburg Mall.

The Tuesday Trio Summer League will begin competition on June 1 at 7 p.m. after a brief organizational meeting. This league will bowl for 10 weeks. Teams will consist of three bowlers per team.

The Monday Night Summer League will begin June 7 at 7 p.m. after a brief organizational meeting. Teams will consist of four bowlers per team. This league will bowl for 10 weeks.

To register or for more information, contact Fun Lanes at 601-661-9357 or Jackie Strange at 601-529-3318.

YMCA summer basketball

The Vicksburg YMCA will host a summer open basketball league for children ages 10-13. The league will run from June 5 to July 17 at the Purks YMCA, with games played on Saturday mornings and Sunday afternoons.

There will be a maximum of eight teams in the league.

The registration fee is $350 per team, and registration closes on May 29.

The league is for any team in Vicksburg and the surrounding area. Teams must provide their own jerseys, and can have team sponsors. The league will follow National Federation of High Schools rules.

There will be a mandatory coaches meeting on May 26 at 6 p.m. at the Purks YMCA. For more information, call 601-638-1071 or email Wayne Scott at wayne@vicksburgymca.com

Pickleball lessons

In anticipation of the soon-to-be completed pickleball courts at Halls Ferry Park, beginner lessons in the game are being offered by local players.

Sessions will be held on Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 9 to 10:30 a.m., through May 15 at the Halls Ferry Park tennis courts. Paddles and balls will be provided, but players should dress in comfortable workout attire.

Players of all ages are welcome. For more information, contact Glenn Rhett at 601-218-5829.

Hinds football camps

Hinds Community College will host two football camps this summer, one for teams and the other for individual players.

The 7-on-7 team camp is June 17. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. inside the front entrance of the Mayo Athletic Field House on the Hinds Raymond Campus, and the cost is $225 per team.

The Seniors Select Camp is June 19. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. inside the Mayo Athletic Field House, and the cost is $10 per person.

All camp participants must bring an up-to-date copy of their physical and a signed waiver form. For more information, contact Hinds head coach Larry Williams at 601-857-3444 or assistant coach Omarr Conner at 601-857-3327

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

