Warren County Land Records for April 26 to May 3

Warranty Deeds

* Earl H. Swan Jr. to Ronnie Lane Ballard Jr., Section 3C Township 177 North, Range 4 East.

* Earl H. Swan Jr. to Ronnie Lane Ballard Jr., Section 2C, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

* Buford Partners L.P. to Sharon Davis Batchelor and Earl Barrett Batchelor, Part of the Northern ½ of Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

* Jerry Beard Estate and Clayton Beard, Executor, to Joel Patrick Coward, Lot 14-A, Pear Orchard Subdivision.

* Cynthia Renae Cox Black, Gary William Cox, Pamela Kaye Cox Lee and Kayla Marie Cox Drew to Gary William Cox, Lot 17, Bellaire No. 4 Revised Survey.

* Tonia Yvonne Graves to Larry Blackmore, Lot 108, Enchanted Hills No. 2.

* Mark Blosser and Virginia Blosser to Michael Stack and Katherine Stack, Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Eddie Bryant to Verlean Chatman, Block 49, Lot 259, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

* Jerry L. Crawford to Cecil Massey and Felicia Massey, Section 36C, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

* Charles Hugh Peets, Tracey Peets Dellaconna and Charles Bradely Peets to Zachary Douglas Harper, Lot 12, Openwood Plantation No. 1.

* Earl Swan to Greg Hasty and Amanda Hasty, Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

* Dustin Cole Lewis to Justin Jones and Amber E. Jones, Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

* Kenneth Bryant Smith and Linda M. Smith to Brandon Lance Jones and Rebecca Flanagan Jones, Lot 32, Brookwood Place Part II.

* Patricia Sue Wyatt to Larry E. Marcy and Julie B. Marcy, Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

* Perry Emerson to Perry Emerson and Michael E. Martin, Lot 15, Pecanwood Subdivision Part 1.

* Dustin McClure and Melissa McClure to Nadia C. Middleton, Lot 17, Broadhill Survey.

* Justin G. Mills to Kayla Menzel, Section 2, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* Marquita N. (Cage) Richardson to Kiera Lashae Parson and Tyler Terrell Wines, Lot 61, Fox Run of Vicksburg Part 1.

* Kerry F. Pitts, Trustee and Kerry F. Pitts to Kerry F. and Hester F. Pitts Revocable Trust, Michael Anthony Roach Sr. and Melanie F. Roach, Part of Lot 14, Fairways Subdivision Part 2.

* David Key Woods and Stephen Paul Woods to Richard V. Tillotson and Julie Woods Tillotson, Lot 3, Colonial Drive Subdivision.

* Warriors Trail Holding Co. to Charles A. Toney Jr., Section 25, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Barbara Willingham to 1311 LLC, Block 31, Part of Lot 204, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

Deeds of Trust

* Gene Scott Allen and Amy Allen Bailey to Riverhills Bank, Lots N-1 & N-2, Lakewood.

* Luis A. Angel to River Hills Bank, Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

* Luis S. to Riverhills Bank, Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

* Ronnie Lane Ballard Jr. to Earl H. Swan Jr., Section 3 C township 17 North, Range 4 East, and Section 2C, Township17 North, Range 4 East.

* Brandon Lance Jones and Rebecca Flanagan Jones to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 32, Brookwood Place Part II.

* Frank A. Ferguson and Terrie Ferguson to BancorpSouth Bank, Section 21, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

* Joel Patrick Cowart to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 14-A, Pear Orchard Subdivision.

* Larry Blackmore to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 108, Enchanted Hills No.2.

* Bomark Partnership to Riverhills Bank, Lots 209-213, Speeds Subdivision.

* Sean Merritt and Heather Brennan to Village Capital & Investments LLC, Part of Lots 13 & 14, Walnut Ridge.

* Gerald Brewer Sr. and Faye L. Brewer to Quicken Loans LLC, Lot 10, East View Subdivision.

* Joyce Bright to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 18, Rollingwood Subdivision.

* Gregory Brown and Mary L. Hill to Mutual Credit Union, Section 19, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Timothy Lloyde Busby and Sharon Busby to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Lot 89, Openwood Plantation No. 3.

* Michael D. Longnecker and Cindy Care to Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Part of the Western ½ of Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* Zachary Douglas Harper to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., Lot 12, Openwood Plantation No. 1.

* Kayla Menzel to Fidelity Bank, Section 2, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* Robert S. Ford and Brandy N. Ford to Trustmark National Bank, Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* Kimble D. Slayton and Susan P. Slayton to Guaranty Bank and Trust Co., Part of Lot 13 and Part of Lot 12, The Trace Subdivision.

* Melissa D. Hearn and Jessie Scott Hearn to Mutual Credit Union, Part of the Southwest ¼ of the Southeast ¼ of Section 18, Township 08 North, Range 4 West.

* Geoff Mitchell Henderson and Jessica Henderson to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 25, Audubon Hills.

* Kenneth L. Watts Sr. and Tammy Watts to Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, Lot 19, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part G.

* Robert E. Lampley to Secretary, Housing and Urban Development. Lot 36, Whispering Pines No. 1.

* Justin Jones and Amber Jones to Trustmark National Bank, Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 5 West.

* Charles F. Kealhofer Jr. to Riverhills Bank, Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

* Samuel T. Landers to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 6, Hillcrest No. 1.

* Claude C. Lee to Riverhills Bank, Lot 133, Wharf and Land Original Survey.

* Nadia C. Middleton to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Lot 17, Broadhill Survey.

* Patricia Wade Sturgis to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Lot 6, Brookwood Place.

* Cecil Ray Massey and Felicia D. Massey to Trustmark National Bank, Section 36C, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

* Alex D. Maynord and Mary Katherine Maynord to Riverhills Bank, Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

* Stacey D. McDonald and Marvin McDonald to Newrez LLC, Section 25, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* MK Outpost II LLC to Riverhills Bank, Lot 56 and Lot 41, Folkes S&MC Folkes Survey.

* Gerald R. Morris and Hernandez Morris to Ruoff Mortgage Co. Inc., Lot 59-A, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part C.

* Roberta W. Stamps to Mutual Credit Union, Block 36, Part of Lot 228 and Part of Lot 229 of Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

* Derrick Stamps and Frances (Taylor) Stamps to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 84 Marion Park No.4 Block A.

* Kiera Lashae Parson and Tyler Terrell Wines to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 61, Fox Run of Vicksburg Part 1.

* Jason Paschal to Regions Bank, Lot 336, Oak Park No. 7.

* Vera Alee Stewart to Quicken Loans LLC, Lot 56, Hamilton Heights No. 2.

* Katherine Stack and Michael Stack to Quicken Loans LLC, Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Avtar Singh and Surinder Sidhu Singh to Riverhills Bank, Section 27, Township 06 North, Range 4 West.

* 1311 LLC to Riverhills Bank, Block 31, Part of Lot 204, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

* Bobby M. Wallace Jr. and Melissa K. Wallace to Riverhills Bank, Lot 7, Southall Forest No.2.

* Robert A. Sadler and Leslie R. Sadler to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 43A, Twin Creeks Subdivision.

* Joseph Michael Windham and Allyson Leigh Windham to Southern Agricredit ACA, Section 31, Township 17 North, Range 5 East, and Section 6, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

Marriage Licenses

* Corey Demond Wilkerson, 37, Vicksburg, to Marquita Lashell Smothers, 37, Vicksburg.

* Sherffie McDaniel, 44, to Tameka Dionne Ross, 38, Vicksburg.

* Jerome Hubbard, 33, Smyrna, Ga., to Kimberly Nicole Washington, 38, Vicksburg.

* James Edward Powell, 36. Bossier City, La., to Rebecca Marie States, 36, Bossier City, La.

* Jarvis Jonta Baldwin, 26, Vicksburg, to Marveline Denise Jordan, 28, Vicksburg.

* Evan Luke Ulery, 22, Vicksburg, to Devan Alexis Hardin, 22, Bogue Chitto.

* David Paul Kelly, 29, Vicksburg, to Emma Dashae Smith, 27, Vicksburg.

* Andrew Thomas Reel, 27, Vicksburg, to Eleana Michale Davis, 32, Vicksburg.

* Judson Parker Mims, 32, Vicksburg, to Haley Marie West, 30, Vicksburg.

* Emon Lee Devonte Smith, 19, to Averianna La’Nay Harris, 20, Vicksburg.

* Morgan Bradford Blom, 33, West Monroe, La., to Amber Leann Davis, 29, West Monroe, La.