Multiple shots fired at car

A 2007 Chevrolet Malibu was damaged after someone fired several shots at it in the 2200 block of Grove Street about 2:28 a.m. Saturday, according to Vicksburg police.

The victim said shots damaged the car’s rear bumper, the driver’s side rear fender, driver’s side back door, driver’s side front, and the back tire.

The shooting occurred in the same area where a 28-year-old man was shot in the hip during an argument at an apartment complex. Police do not believe the shootings are related. Both incidents are under investigation.

In other cases:

• A 30-Amp battery charger was reported taken about 9:50 a.m. Friday from a home in the 2200 block of Oak Street.

• A 2014 Chevrolet Camaro that had been reported stolen was found about 11:39 a.m. Saturday abandoned and wrecked with the keys in the ignition at the scene of a wreck at the intersection of Halls Ferry Road and Military Avenue.

• A 2003 Dodge Ram pickup was reported taken about 6:57 p.m. Saturday from U.S. 61 South and Cain Ridge Road, where it had broken down on the shoulder of the road.

