May 11, 2021

  • 70°

Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library to resume normal hours in June

By Staff Reports

Published 12:40 pm Tuesday, May 11, 2021

The Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library will resume its normal days and hours of operation effective June 1.

Normal operating hours for the library are Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No appointments will be needed for browsing, computer use or local history/genealogy research.  All computers in the Internet Café will be available. 

The Library will continue the following safety procedures until such time as deemed safe: 

·         Patrons, age 2 and older, must wear masks covering mouth and nose. 

·         Patrons are encouraged to maintain a 6-foot distance from other patrons and staff. 

·         The library meeting room will not be available. 

·         Public restrooms will not be available. 

·         No sitting areas will be available. 

Call the library at 601.636.6411 for more information. 

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Have you received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles