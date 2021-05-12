Boil Water Notice: Culkin Water District
The Culkin Water District has issued a boil water notice for customers who get their drinking water from the following locations:
- Choctaw Drive
- Choctaw Trail
- Club House Circle
- Nottingham Road
- Newitt Vick Drive, 600 to 1305 Block
- River Bend Cove
- River Bend Road
- Windy Lake Circle
- Windy Lake Cove
- Windy Lake Drive
The Culkin Water District said the boil water notice was issued because the system lost pressure due to a break in the waterline. When a water distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the system. Public officials consider any system that has lost pressure contaminated until tests of the water prove otherwise.
Once pressure is restored, samples will be collected for testing. Until then, customers affected need to boil water for two minutes before it is consumed or use an alternate source for drinking and cooking.
