Graveside services for Cleveland Burse, Jr will be May 13 at 11 a.m. in the Cedar Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Casey D. Fisher officiating. Visitation will be held May 18 from 6 to 7 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside.

Cleveland Burse, Jr passed away on May 3 in his home surrounded by family following a brief illness. He was 64.

He was preceded in death by his parents Cleveland and Ilean Williams Burse, Sr and his brother Tim Burse.

He is survived by his wife Lula Mae Burse of TX; his five brothers John Burse of Vicksburg, Jimmy Burse of Clinton, MS, Chris Burse of Dallas, TX, Robert Mason of Bolton, MS and Willie Green of Vicksburg; his three sisters Linda Burse, Sherry Burse and Ida Burse all of Vicksburg.