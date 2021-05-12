Who’s Hot
Hinds Community College baseball player Vantrel Reed, a former Warren Central star, went 4-for-9 with three doubles, four RBIs and four runs scored in two MACCC playoff wins over Jones College on Saturday.
Hinds will play Pearl River Community College in the first round of the NJCAA Region 23 tournament Monday, May 17, at Pearl River.
