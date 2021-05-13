May 13, 2021

Catherine Washington

By Staff Reports

Published 1:58 pm Thursday, May 13, 2021

Catherine Washington passed away on May 8 at Promise Hospital. She was 66.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

