Catherine Washington
Catherine Washington passed away on May 8 at Promise Hospital. She was 66.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
You Might Like
Cleveland Burse, Jr
Graveside services for Cleveland Burse, Jr will be May 13 at 11 a.m. in the Cedar Hill Cemetery with the... read more