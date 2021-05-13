May 13, 2021

Farmers’ Market set to kick off May 22 at Washington Street Park

By Terri Cowart Frazier

The ice storm had an effect on crops, but this will not put a damper on the Vicksburg Farmers’ Market.

The event is set to kick off May 22 at the Washington Street Park.

Last year, the market was moved to the 1400 block of Washington St. to allow for social distancing, but with COVID numbers declining, it will return to the park, market manager Rebecca Tarver said.

“We wanted to get back to the park because it gives people a chance to really walk around and see what everybody has to offer and they might find something they didn’t even know was there,” Tarver said.

During the month of May Tarver said the market will have between 12 to 15 vendors, which will include Boyd’s Family Produce, Honestly Beef, the Salsa Lady and a watermelon and peach vendor. There will also be baked goods and homemade items for sale. Live music will be provided by Ralph Miller.

Tarver said she expects the number of vendors to grow as more farmers bring in their produce.

“We have a lot of them (farmers) saying they will be ready closer to the first weekend in June,” she said.

The Vicksburg Farmers’ Market will run from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays with an end date depending on the availability of produce.

“We are excited to be back,” Tarver said. “I know all our vendors are really excited to open up their booths to customers and see familiar faces and hopefully we will see some new faces.”

For anyone interested in becoming a vendor, email farmersmarketvicksburg@gmail.com.

Market-goers are encouraged to look on the Vicksburg Farmers’ Market Facebook page or Instagram to check for any location changes due to weather conditions.

