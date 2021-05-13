Local student Andi Brice earns Benchmark Community Bank scholarship

KENBRIDGE, VA — Warren Central High School senior Andi Brice is one of ten recipients of Benchmark Community Bank’s $1,000 scholarships for post-secondary education. The annual $mart$tart Community Commitment Scholarship is named for the bank’s $mart$tart money management program designed for ages 13-17. Eligibility is open to students who reside or attend school in the Benchmark service footprint or who are Benchmark accountholders.

Planning to attend the University of Mississippi to pursue a major in Pre-Law, Brice was one of the recipients selected from over 100 student applicants. As Founder of the college preparedness organization Scholars of Tomorrow, Brice developed a program that connects her peers to post-secondary opportunities through college fairs, as well as provides assistance through tutors and mentors affiliated with the organization. The program also creates community service opportunities and helps participants prepare for standardized tests.

Brice spearheaded a clothing drive to benefit a local women’s shelter and performed a corporate litigation internship for a local law firm shortly after relocating from Virginia to Mississippi in 2020. With her school, she has served as Captain and Goalkeeper for the Varsity Soccer Team, as well as being a member of the Key Club and Robotics Club.

Benchmark Community Bank, founded in 1971, is headquartered in Kenbridge, VA, and operates 17 locations throughout Southside Virginia and northern North Carolina. To learn more about Benchmark, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, please visit www.bcbonline.com.