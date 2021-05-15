Winners of Porter’s Chapel Academy’s athletic awards, announced at a ceremony this week.

Porter’s Chapel Academy athletic awards

Athletes of the Year

Male Athlete of the Year – Ricky Carraway

Female Athlete of the Year – Bailey Andrews

Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year – Jacob Braxton

Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year – Bailey Andrews

Eagle Pride – Robbie and Melinda Braxton

Softball

Co-MVPs – Marley Bufkin and Raegan Thornell

Best offense – Katie Tillman

Best defense – Macey Bufkin

Most improved – Emily Phillipson

Eagle Award – Olivia Masterson

First-team All-District – Katie Tillman, Raegan Thornell, Marley Bufkin

Second team All-District – Macey Bufkin, Olivia Masterson, Kyleigh Cooper

Girls’ basketball

MVP – Yakia Burns

Best offense – Tiara Sims

Best defense – Zyer Smith

Most improved – Raegan Thornell

Rebound Queen – Sophie Masterson

Eagle Award – Marley Bufkin

First-team All-District – Yakia Burns, Zyer Smith

Second team All-District – Sophie Masterson, Tiara Sims

Boys’ basketball

MVP – Ra’Darius Turner

Offensive MVP – Chris Taylor

Defensive MVP – Willie Rogers

Most improved – Tyler Washington

Eagle Award – Ricky Carraway

Eagle Award – Jace Riggs

First-team All-District – Chris Taylor, Willie Rogers

Second team All-District – Ra’Darius Turner

Soccer

MVP – Bridger Jung

Best defense – Conley Johnston

Most improved – Nick Neihaus

Heart of a Champion – Corbin Bass

Girls’ track and field

MVP – Marley Bufkin

Top thrower – Olivia Masterson

Top thrower – Macey Bufkin

Eagle Award – Raegan Thornell

Boys’ track and field

MVP – Ra’Darius Turner

Top field event – Rickay Carraway

Top distance runner – Bridger Jung

Eagle Award – Willie Rogers and Tyler Washington

Most versatile – Jace Riggs

Top runner – Brayson Morson

Top thrower – Bridges Williams

Football

Golden Helmet – Ricky Carraway

Offensive MVP – Jace Riggs

Defensive MVP – Brayson Morson

Best offensive lineman – Bridges Williams

Best defensive lineman – Dwight Blue

Best running back – Tyler Washington

Best linebacker – Gage Ashley

Best wide receiver – Ra’Darius Turner

Best defensive back – Ricky Carraway

Special teams MVP – Brayson Morson

Most versatile – Braden Kapp

Most improved – Hayden Beard

Newcomer of the Year – Ra’Darius Turner

Eagle Award – Jacob Braxton

Coaches’ Award – Maureon Simms

First-team All-District – Brayson Morson, Tyler Washington, Dwight Blue, Braden Kapp, Ra’Darius Turner

Second team All-District – Ricky Carraway, Jace Riggs, Bridges Williams, Maureon Simms

Cheerleading

Cheerleader of the Year – Anna Brady

Best base – Olivia Masterson

Best base – Macey Bufkin

Best flyer – Hannah York

Golf

MVP – Austin Cook

Baseball

Best offense – John Wyatt Massey

Best defense – Zach Ashley

Pitcher award – Gage Palmer/Chase Hearn

Most versatile – Taylor Osborne

Coaches Award – Thomas Azlin and Jace Rigs

Eagle Award – Ricky Carraway

Baserunner award – Brayson Morson

Most improved – Brayden King

First-team All-District – John Wyatt Massey, Gage Palmer, Zach Ashley

Second team All-District – Taylor Osborne, Thomas Azlin, Chase Hearn