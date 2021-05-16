The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

Warren Central baseball tryouts

Tryouts for Warren Central’s baseball team will be held May 17 and 18, beginning at 5 p.m., for players entering grades 8-12. The tryouts will be at Viking Field, located behind Beechwood Elementary School. Players must bring proof of a current physical and their own baseball glove.

For more information, contact head coach Randy Broome at 601-638-3372 or by email at randyb@vwsd.org

St. Al softball camp

St. Aloysius will host two youth softball camps for players ages 8-16 in June.

The St. Al Softball Camp is scheduled for June 7-9, and will focus on hitting and fielding drills. The cost is $40. Players ages 8-11 will have their camp from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day, and players ages 12-16 will go from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The St. Al Softball Pitching Camp will be June 10 and 11, and the cost is $25. The beginners’ camp will run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day, and will focus on fundamentals. The advanced class will go from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. and focus on advanced techniques and strength and conditioning.

Both camps will be at the Bazinsky Park fields. For more information or to register, contact St. Al softball coach Savannah Buck at 678-848-3348 or by email at savbuck4@gmail.com

VHS softball tryouts

Tryouts for Vicksburg High’s fast-pitch softball team will be held May 20 and 21 at 5:30 p.m. each day at the VHS Softball Swamp Field on Army Navy Drive. Registration will begin at 4:30 p.m. on May 20.

Tryouts are for girls entering grades 7-12 at Vicksburg Junior High or Vicksburg High. All players must have a current physical, grades and attendance report.

Summer workouts for the Missy Gators will begin June 7. More details will be given after tryouts are completed. For more information, contact coach Brian Ellis at 601-636-2914, by email at bellis@vwsd.org, or visit him in Room 1203 at Vicksburg High School.

City Summer Camp

The city of Vicksburg’s Fun Time Summer Camp will be held at the Jackson Street Gym from June 10 to July 16. The camp is for children ages 6-8, and registration is limited to the first 40 children registered. There is no charge to participate. Registration forms are available at the Parks and Recreation office at 100 Army Navy Drive or the Jackson Street Gym.

For more information, call Parks and Rec director Joseph Graves at 601-831-8050.

Bowling leagues forming

Several summer bowling leagues are now forming, and organizational meetings for each have been scheduled. All leagues will play at Fun Lanes in Uptown Vicksburg, formerly known as the Vicksburg Mall.

The Tuesday Trio Summer League will begin competition on June 1 at 7 p.m. after a brief organizational meeting. This league will bowl for 10 weeks. Teams will consist of three bowlers per team.

The Monday Night Summer League will begin June 7 at 7 p.m. after a brief organizational meeting. Teams will consist of four bowlers per team. This league will bowl for 10 weeks.

To register or for more information, contact Fun Lanes at 601-661-9357 or Jackie Strange at 601-529-3318.

YMCA summer basketball

The Vicksburg YMCA will host a summer open basketball league for children ages 10-13. The league will run from June 5 to July 17 at the Purks YMCA, with games played on Saturday mornings and Sunday afternoons. There will be a maximum of eight teams in the league.

The registration fee is $350 per team, and registration closes on May 29.

The league is for any team in Vicksburg and the surrounding area. Teams must provide their own jerseys, and can have team sponsors. The league will follow National Federation of High Schools rules.

There will be a mandatory coaches meeting on May 26 at 6 p.m. at the Purks YMCA. For more information, call 601-638-1071 or email Wayne Scott at wayne@vicksburgymca.com

Pickleball lessons

In anticipation of the soon-to-be completed pickleball courts at Halls Ferry Park, beginner lessons in the game are being offered by local players.

Sessions will be held on Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 9 to 10:30 a.m., through May 29 at the Halls Ferry Park tennis courts. Paddles and balls will be provided, but players should dress in comfortable workout attire.

Players of all ages are welcome. For more information, contact Glenn Rhett at 601-218-5829.

Hinds football camps

Hinds Community College will host two football camps this summer, one for teams and the other for individual players.

The 7-on-7 team camp is June 17. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. inside the front entrance of the Mayo Athletic Field House on the Hinds Raymond Campus, and the cost is $225 per team.

The Seniors Select Camp is June 19. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. inside the Mayo Athletic Field House, and the cost is $10 per person.

All camp participants must bring an up-to-date copy of their physical and a signed waiver form. For more information, contact Hinds head coach Larry Williams at 601-857-3444 or assistant coach Omarr Conner at 601-857-3327.