Vicksburg woman accused of abusing infant

A Vicksburg woman was arrested on Monday and charged with felony child abuse of an infant.

Glenisha Fortenberry, 22, was arrested May 17, by Vicksburg Police detectives after they completed an investigation into the injury of her four-month-old son that occurred on May 12. In Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, Judge Angela Carpenter gave Fortenberry a $75,000 bond and bound her over to the Warren County Grand Jury.