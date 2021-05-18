Anne Batson passed away May 21, 2020, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Anne was born in Moultrie, Georgia on October 9, 1956, and raised in Wiggins, Mississippi. She graduated from The University of Southern Mississippi and had a career in laboratory science. She lived in many places during her life, but she raised her family in Vicksburg. Her retirement years were spent in Shreveport entertaining stories from grandchildren, exploring local eateries, and enjoying time with family on her porch.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Brax and Ellen Batson, and her dear brother Scott Batson. She is survived by her two sons, Benjamin Batson and Cullen Stewart; daughters-in-law, Cara Gouldey and Ariel Stewart; four grandchildren, Stella and Ramona and Caleb and Colin; two sisters, Suellen Batson Morrison and Sally Batson Weller; and many loved nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on May 22 at 11:30 a.m. at Thomas Price Cemetary in Wiggins, MS. Afterwards, all are invited for food and a gathering to celebrate Anne’s life at The Lightered Knot, 401 Pine Ave E, Wiggins, MS.