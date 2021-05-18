Deborah Smith Haden passed away Sunday, May 16 at Merit Health. Debbie was born October 15, 1953 in Hattiesburg to Mary Cooper Smith and Herbert Dee “Bo” Smith. She was a graduate of Warren Central High School and retired from INFRO Pro at ERDC after many years of service.

She was predeceased in death by her parents; she is survived by her husband Kenny Haden, her son Thomas Robert Potts “Robby” (Shannon), Grandson Tinnin Potts, her sisters Jacque Henley (Butch) and Tracy Puleo (Elio) and brothers Chris and Craig Smith, several nieces and nephews, her Furry Companion Teddy, and special friends Nan Howell and Stephanie Boler.

Debbie had a great love of the outdoors and spending time in her yard. She loved fishing with her husband, spending time with family and friends and the beach.

Pallbearers will be Ty McCain, Denton Stokes, Grandson, Tinnin Potts, nephews, Connor and Carson Smith, Chris, Cooper and Noah Chaplain.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 19 at Glenwood Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at noon with services to follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Cedar Hills Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Paws Rescue or the City of Vicksburg Animal shelter.