Jackie L. Davis passed away on May 11 in Waukegan, Illinois. He was 63.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 20 at Greater Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Davis Cemetery in Hermanville, MS under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 19 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.