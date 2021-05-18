May 18, 2021

  • 81°

Jackie L. Davis

By Staff Reports

Published 4:44 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Jackie L. Davis passed away on May 11 in Waukegan, Illinois. He was 63.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 20 at Greater Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Davis Cemetery in Hermanville, MS under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 19 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you going to continue wearing your mask?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles