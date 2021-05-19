Donna Brown Jackson transitioned from this life into eternal life on May 17, 2021, at Merit Health Central in Jackson, Miss. She was 64.

She was preceded in death by her son, Terrence Jackson; husband, Terry Jackson; father, Lincoln L. Brown, Sr., and brother, David E. Brown.

She is survived by her mother, Dorothy Stewart Brown; brothers, Lincoln L. Brown, Jr. and Edgar E. Brown; mother-in-law, Edith Jackson Bailey, all of Vicksburg; her children, Dr. JeFreda R. Brown of Birmingham, Ala., Lakisha (Marco) Brown of DFW, Texas, Lincoln Jackson (Constance) of Vicksburg, Jonathan Jackson of Vicksburg, Latoya Jackson of Round Rock, Texas, Alexius Jackson of DFW, Texas, and Melodie Jackson of Vicksburg; 13 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Tennant Funeral Home in Rayville, LA, is in charge of the final arrangements, which will be Saturday, May 29, at 11 a.m. at the Vicksburg Convention Center.