Free outdoor Mississippi Symphony Orchestra Pops Concert Memorial Day weekend at Vicksburg National Military Park

Friends of Vicksburg National Military Park and Campaign is partnering with Four Seasons of the Arts, Vicksburg National Military Park and the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra to provide an outdoor pops concert at no charge on the hallowed grounds of Vicksburg National Military Park to commemorate Memorial Day Weekend.

The concert will be Saturday, May 29 at 7 p.m. on the grounds of the park in front of the VNMP Visitor Center. This will

be the first performance by MSO’s full orchestra in fourteen months, since the beginning of the pandemic. For the safety of all in attendance and the performers, some modifications have been made to the annual event. Instead of shuttles, there will be a drop off and pick up zone for attendees, with offsite parking available. Handicapped parking is available in the VNMP Visitor Center parking lot. Offsite parking is being provided by Vicksburg Hampton Inn and Suites.

Concert attendees are asked to drop off guests at the Visitor Center at the park, then cross the street to park at Vicksburg Hampton Inn and Suites, where designated parking will be available. Following the concert, guest may be picked up from the same area. All guests are asked to bring lawn chairs and blankets and keep socially distance where possible.

“Beginning with the success of the Sesquicentennial Concert Series in 2013, we have hosted an annual Symphony at Sunset in the Vicksburg National Military Park. We missed last year, but we are excited to bring back the popular event in a safe manner,”said Bess Averett, Executive Director of Friends of Vicksburg National Military Park and Campaign. “The pops concert will be a mix of popular and patriotic music. It will be a wonderful way to commemorate Memorial Day in such a special place.

“We want both the community and visitors to bring their lawn chairs and blankets and join us for an evening of music in a truly sacred place. There is something very special about hearing music, especially patriotic music, on hallowed ground. It is the perfect way to honor the men and women who have died in service to our nation,” said Averett. “We are so pleased to be able to partner with MSO and Four Seasons of the Arts to bring this back event to Vicksburg this year. And we are forever grateful to the dedicated staff of VNMP for supporting and encouraging unique programming like this at our park.”

In addition to the symphony for Memorial Day Weekend, the park service will again allow volunteers to assist with the annual flag placement at the Vicksburg National Cemetery. To kickstart Memorial Day weekend, we will be hosting the event on Friday, May 28, 2021 between 8 a.m. to noon. Volunteers of all ages to join us in placing flags in front of headstones in VNMP’s National Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, pre-registration needs to be completed as there is a limited number of spots available. They will not be accepting walk-ins on the day of the event; therefore, it is very important to register ahead of time to secure a spot.

Those who would like to join should visit the following link to register: https://tinyurl.com/43k3tb7c.

For all questions, contact Community Volunteer Ambassador, Kristyn Pompa, at kristyn_pompa@partner.nps.gov. For more information on any of the Memorial Day Weekend events at VNMP, you can contact Friends of Vicksburg National Military Park and Campaign at 601-456-0804 or visit www.friendsofvicksburg.org or contact the VNMP at 601-636-0583.