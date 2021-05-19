Inmate from Vicksburg escapes from Greenville Restitution Center

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

An inmate whose last known address is in Vicksburg has escaped from custody of the Restitution Center in Greenville.

Thomas Wilkerson, a white male, left his job site without approval Wednesday morning and has not returned, as of 5 p.m. Wednesday evening. Wilkerson’s last known address was 2986 Old Highway 27, Vicksburg MS.

Since escaping, Wilkerson has been entered into the NCIC system.

Wilkerson last made headlines in 2017, when he led police on a chase and Body-slammed a Warren County Sheriff’s Department K9 officer.

Those with any information about Wilkerson’s whereabouts are urged to contact their local law enforcement agency.