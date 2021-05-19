International Paper Vicksburg Mill Sponsors Redwood Earth Day Drawing Contest

Redwood Elementary students in grades K-6 had the opportunity to demonstrate their artistic abilities while celebrating Earth Day – a day focused on promoting clean living and a healthy, sustainable habitat for people and wildlife alike.

All student drawings were submitted to International Paper Vicksburg Mill, where several team members, including the mill’s community outreach committee, voted for the best drawing in each grade.

The winners are as follows:

Davis Holden, Kindergarten

Dylan Weeks, First Grade

Lilyanna Wooten, Second Grade

Isabella Murray, Third Grade

Dominnico Barnes, Fourth Grade

Alexis Hoover, Fifth Grade

Lauren Wheelock, Sixth Grade

“It was difficult for our International Paper team members to select just one drawing from each grade because everyone did an excellent job of capturing what Earth Day means to them,” said Jami Cameron, Vicksburg Mill communications manager. “We want to thank all Redwood Elementary students for their participation.”

Each winner selected a prize worth $100. Prize options included a bicycle, art supplies or Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) projects. Their artwork will be framed and hung along the walls of Vicksburg Mill.

“This was a great opportunity to celebrate Earth Day in a creative way,” Cameron said. “It’s our job to teach our future leaders the importance of taking care of our planet for generations to come.”

International Paper is committed to building a better future for people, the planet and the company. In the last five years, the company has worked to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and waste to landfills, and improving water quality and energy efficiency. The company continues to improve its impact every year by accomplishing its Vision 2030 goals.