Alfred Moore passed away on May 15 at The Bluffs Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. He was 75. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 24 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Monday, May 24 from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service.

