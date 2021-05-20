Fire scare at The Vicksburg Apartments caused by washing machine

A washing machine malfunction led to fire alarms sounding at The Vicksburg Apartments on Wednesday.

The alarm, and subsequent response by the Vicksburg Fire Department and Vicksburg Police Department, was triggered after a 9th-floor washing machine got too hot and began smoking.

First responders arrived on-scene at the building, located at 801 Clay Street in Downtown Vicksburg, and confirmed there was no fire inside, according to VFD Chief Craig Danczyk.