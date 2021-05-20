Redwood man arrested for aggravated assault
A Redwood man was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault.
Undrier Cage, 43, is accused of firing a handgun at an individual on Cairo Drive on May 16. Cage appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, where Judge Penny Lawson bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a bond of $120,000.
