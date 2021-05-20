Tracie Lee Davenport passed away on May 16. She was 47. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 23 at the Vicksburg City Auditorium with Pastor Joseph Willis officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, May 22 from 1 to 5 p.m. with family present from 4 until 5 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

