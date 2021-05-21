Alcorn State baseball player Tyler Smith, a former Vicksburg High star, went 1-for-3 with a single, one stolen base and two runs scored in a 3-2 win over Alabama State in the SWAC Tournament on Thursday.

Alcorn State (7-19) beat Alabama State (23-19) for the first time in seven meetings this season and will play either Southern University or Prairie View Friday at noon in another elimination game.